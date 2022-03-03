Linde (NYSE:LIN) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Cowen

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Cowen from $345.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LIN. HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.53.

LIN opened at $290.20 on Thursday. Linde has a 52 week low of $241.88 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.65. The company has a market capitalization of $148.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

