Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.76.

Linde stock opened at $290.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $241.88 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Linde’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Linde Profile (Get Rating)

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.