Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPCN. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in Lipocine in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lipocine by 2,482.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 749,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lipocine by 2,356.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 292,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lipocine by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,815,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 230,794 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lipocine by 256.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 249,418 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 179,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

