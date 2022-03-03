Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,981,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 232.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,474,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

LYV opened at $120.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.93.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

