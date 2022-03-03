Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Boosted by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.1% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $12,341,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,955.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 59,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 56,173 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $445.97. 124,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $458.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.48.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

