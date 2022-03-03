LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical needs. The company’s technology platform consists of GeneRide(TM). LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LOGC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGC opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGC. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $126,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $428,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 59.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

