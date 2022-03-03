Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

RIDE stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. Lordstown Motors has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The company has a market cap of $490.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Lordstown Motors news, VP Chuan D. Vo acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $13,529,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,562,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,328 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,897,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,670,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 551,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,348,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 416,497 shares during the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

