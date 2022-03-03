LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,229 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $113.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

