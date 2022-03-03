LPL Financial LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,164 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.77% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TAXF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 75.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $547,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $383,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $389,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAXF opened at $53.19 on Thursday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $55.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average of $54.88.

