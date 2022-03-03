LPL Financial LLC Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,698 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $116.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $83.68 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.37.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.049 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 45.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.38.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.