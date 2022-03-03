LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 153.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,732 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.01% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,371,000 after buying an additional 6,016,913 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,861,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 1,677.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 537,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 507,224 shares during the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,789,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,309,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $12.19 on Thursday. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.