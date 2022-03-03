LPL Financial LLC Purchases 15,499 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,499 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 474,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after buying an additional 39,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,779,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,236,000 after purchasing an additional 34,308 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of UTF stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

