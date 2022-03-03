Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 151,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 163,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$303.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85.
About Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC)
