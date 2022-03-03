Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Releases Earnings Results

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.99% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. Luminar Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 guidance to ($0.12) EPS.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.32. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $31.39.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CFO Thomas Fennimore bought 16,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $206,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 139,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,741 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 37.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LAZR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

