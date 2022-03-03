Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Luther Burbank by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Luther Burbank by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Luther Burbank by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBC. Zacks Investment Research cut Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ LBC opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $684.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.78. Luther Burbank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

