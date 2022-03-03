LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYB traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.30. 24,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,244. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYB. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

