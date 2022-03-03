Madre Armelle De Sells 5,625 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.37, for a total transaction of $896,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $725,850.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total transaction of $1,027,968.75.

On Monday, December 6th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $182,126.42.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Madre Armelle De sold 1,585 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total transaction of $262,396.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $164.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2,349.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.20. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Datadog by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

