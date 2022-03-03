Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.22

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.216 per share by the software maker on Thursday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Magic Software Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by 15.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Magic Software Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.02 million, a PE ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.38. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $25.49.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

