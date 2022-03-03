Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Acquired by Kopion Asset Management LLC

Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 141.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,450 shares during the period. Magnite makes up 6.5% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Magnite worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 7.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 1.4% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Magnite by 10.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Magnite by 7.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.17. 62,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,741. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.85 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGNI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

In other news, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $68,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

