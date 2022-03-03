Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.71

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.71 and traded as high as C$9.80. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$9.68, with a volume of 63,181 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDI. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$797.47 million and a PE ratio of 30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.71.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$170.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$171.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.6280695 earnings per share for the current year.

About Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

