Man Group plc Invests $205,000 in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBZ. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 49,339.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,573 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 16.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,227,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,045,000 after acquiring an additional 312,651 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,759,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,423,000 after acquiring an additional 295,073 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 98,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter worth about $2,324,000.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.72. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.76 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $307,855.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBZ. StockNews.com downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

