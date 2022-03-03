Man Group plc Invests $228,000 in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,071 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at $186,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDRX opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.