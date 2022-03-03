Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Man Group plc (LON:EMG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON EMG opened at GBX 199.80 ($2.68) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19. Man Group has a 12 month low of GBX 148.20 ($1.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 242.50 ($3.25). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 205.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 214.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Get Man Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.15) to GBX 240 ($3.22) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 214.07 ($2.87).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.