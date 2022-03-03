Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,803 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphatec by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,161,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after buying an additional 529,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphatec by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,964,000 after buying an additional 392,810 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in Alphatec by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,810,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,067,000 after buying an additional 248,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 962,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 198,137 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphatec alerts:

ATEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $45,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Hochberg acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $54,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphatec Profile (Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.