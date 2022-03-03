Man Group plc Purchases Shares of 14,380 Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interface by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Interface by 22.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,182,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 220,595 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Interface by 30.3% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 103,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Interface by 24.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Interface by 11.9% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 440,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 46,669 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interface alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TILE. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $869.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $339.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Profile (Get Rating)

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.