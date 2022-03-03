Man Group plc Purchases Shares of 6,230 Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Man Group plc bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Raymond James started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $58,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $955,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,187 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $40.56 on Thursday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.37.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

