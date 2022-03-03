Man Group plc Takes $249,000 Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,464,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,161,000 after purchasing an additional 60,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 826,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 608,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 17,348 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 452,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. 32.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Shares of SPNS opened at $27.26 on Thursday. Sapiens International Co. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

