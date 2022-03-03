Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MBII has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.71.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

Shares of MBII opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $118.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 215,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 21,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 21,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.