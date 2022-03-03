Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
MBII has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.71.
Shares of MBII opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $118.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.33.
Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.
