Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 76,627 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.10% of U.S. Silica as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,995,852 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,752,000 after buying an additional 97,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after buying an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 846,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 25,182 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,995.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $84,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLCA. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.86. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.19 and a beta of 3.08.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.