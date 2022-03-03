Marshall Wace LLP Invests $537,000 in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Westlake Chemical Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $965,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

WLKP stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $924.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.34. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $27.57.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.42. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.93%.

WLKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

