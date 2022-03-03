Marshall Wace LLP Invests $547,000 in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NGVC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 30.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $219,669.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NGVC opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $396.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

