Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $591,000 Investment in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 44,189 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in XPO Logistics by 124.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 146,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 10.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.63 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.14 and a 200 day moving average of $77.20.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.36.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

