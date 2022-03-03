Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 3,861 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.44% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 305,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 280,050.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE FET opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

