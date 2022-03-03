Marshall Wace LLP Raises Holdings in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,181 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.65% of electroCore worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in electroCore by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the second quarter worth $131,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of electroCore by 425.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 90,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of electroCore by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 33,398 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in electroCore by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 228,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 80,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. electroCore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.92.
About electroCore (Get Rating)
electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.
