Marshall Wace LLP Sells 3,333 Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Navigator worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Navigator in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Navigator by 10.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Navigator by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,964 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVGS. StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE:NVGS opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $600.30 million, a PE ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

