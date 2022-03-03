MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Barclays

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of MTZ opened at $77.39 on Monday. MasTec has a 1-year low of $74.92 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 5.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in MasTec by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

