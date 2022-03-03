MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Cut to $120.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.00.

NYSE MTZ opened at $77.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.21. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $74.92 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,481,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,876,000 after buying an additional 265,159 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in MasTec by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

