MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCFT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Shares of MCFT opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $537.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.52 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.