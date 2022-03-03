Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in February

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEDGF remained flat at $$143.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.00 and its 200 day moving average is $132.71. Medacta Group has a 1-year low of $143.00 and a 1-year high of $143.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medacta Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and spinal surgery medical devices in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

