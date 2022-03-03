MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00). MediaZest shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 23,248,840 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.24, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.08.

Get MediaZest alerts:

About MediaZest (LON:MDZ)

MediaZest plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, satellite delivery, content management, and consumer interaction platform. The company's products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaZest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaZest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.