Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 667.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.79. The stock had a trading volume of 86,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,947,894. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

