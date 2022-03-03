Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $138.74

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 138.74 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 139 ($1.87), with a volume of 3652504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.25 ($1.99).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.95) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Melrose Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 228.44 ($3.07).

The company has a market capitalization of £5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 157.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 162.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is 0.03%.

In related news, insider Peter Dilnot acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £49,920 ($66,979.74).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

