MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,755.07.

Shares of MELI traded down $43.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,097.00. 8,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $858.99 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,115.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,410.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

