Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $36.50 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Get Meritor alerts:

NYSE:MTOR opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.75. Meritor has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.58 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritor will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritor news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $26,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritor (Get Rating)

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.