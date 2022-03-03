Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $428,000 Stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 20.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 42,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 36.1% during the third quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,040,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 276,216 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $20.93 on Thursday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 20.33%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile (Get Rating)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.