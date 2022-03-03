Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $438,000 Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHO. FMR LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $600,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in M/I Homes by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,831,000 after purchasing an additional 47,889 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MHO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

MHO opened at $52.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.31. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.13.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.45. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

