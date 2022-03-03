Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $506,000 Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $51.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.52. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.95 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 17.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RUSHA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

