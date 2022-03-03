Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter worth $2,807,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 489,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 46,576 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter worth about $5,594,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth about $864,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 45.6% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 123,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 38,759 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATSG opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $32.73.

In related news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens increased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

