Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 3,204 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Zuora were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

ZUO opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,896 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $316,124.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $2,869,196 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.