Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,823 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,967 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 10.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 749,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 68,036 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth $232,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 184.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 22,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 921.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 189,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 170,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFS opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.84%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

